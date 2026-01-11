Thomas caught both his targets for 21 yards and a touchdown in the Jaguars' 27-24 loss to the Bills in the wild-card round Sunday.

The second-year wideout saw limited volume once again, but he made his looks count with a three-yard TD in the second quarter that put Jacksonville on the board. Thomas' struggles in 2025 defied easy explanation, and it will be one of coach Liam Coen's major projects this offseason to find a way to get the 23rd overall pick in the 2024 Draft back on the same page with quarterback Trevor Lawrence. After a dazzling rookie season that saw Thomas produce an 87-1,282-10 line on 133 targets over 17 games, he regressed to a 48-707-2 line on 91 targets over 14 regular-season contests in 2025.