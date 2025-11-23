Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Good chance for Week 13 return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas (ankle), who won't play Sunday against the Cardinals, has a good chance to return to action in Week 13 versus the Titans, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Per Pelissero, Thomas -- who last played in Week 9 -- is getting close to a return after having logged limited three straight limited practices ahead of Week 12 action. In his absence versus Arizona, Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington and Tim Patrick are on track to lead the Jaguars WR corps.
