Thomas (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Raiders, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Thomas sustained an ankle injury in the latter stages of regulation time against the Raiders and was deemed questionable to return at the start of overtime. Prior to the injury, Thomas caught three of five targets for 55 yards. Parker Washington is operating as the team's top wide receiver without Thomas, Travis Hunter (knee) or Dyami Brown (concussion) on the field.