Thomas secured four of 12 targets for 49 yards in the Jaguars' 31-27 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

For the second time in as many games to open the new season, the Trevor Lawrence-Thomas connection was in less than optimal form. The star wideout led the Jaguars in targets by a wide margin, but he was only third in receiving yards despite the abundance of opportunities. Thomas also saw Trevor Lawrence's trio of TD passes go to No. 3 receiver Dyami Brown and running backs Travis Etienne and Bhayshul Tuten, leading to another lackluster afternoon. Thomas next opportunity to snap out of his early-season doldrums comes in a Week 3 home divisional matchup against the Texans.