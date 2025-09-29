Thomas finished with five receptions on seven targets for 49 yards while adding seven rushing yards on one attempt in Sunday's 26-21 win over San Francisco.

Thomas finished as the Jaguars' leading receiver in another low-volume passing day from QB Trevor Lawrence (21-31, 174 yards, TD). The 22-year-old Thomas gained seven yards on his second rushing attempt of the season, but he was unable to reproduce the trip to the end zone from his first attempt back in Week 1. The positive takeaway from this matchup was the star wideout posting his first catch rate north of 50 percent (71.4) after suffering a bad case of the drops over his previous three contests. Thomas will attempt to carry over the confidence from this solid showing into next Monday's primetime matchup against the Chiefs.