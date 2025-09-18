default-cbs-image
Thomas (wrist) was limited at practice Thursday.

Thomas was deemed a full participant Wednesday, so his limited session a day later is notable. However, it's possible that the listing is indicative of rep management as opposed to a setback, with Friday's final injury report slated to add further context regarding Thomas' availability for Sunday's game against the Texans, either way.

