Thomas (ankle) returned to a limited practice Wednesday, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Thomas didn't practice last week before being ruled out for this past Sunday's loss to the Texans, so his return to a limited session Wednesday offers hope that the wideout can play this weekend against the Chargers. However, unless Thomas is able to practice fully by Friday, he figures to carry a Week 11 injury designation. Meanwhile, fellow WR Parker Washington -- who has been targeted 26 times in his last three games -- missed Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury.