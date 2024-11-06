Thomas (chest) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.
Thomas played through the injury in Week 9 against the Eagles but was held to a career-low 22 receiving yards. If the standout rookie can upgrade to full participation Thursday or Friday and avoid an injury designation Sunday against the Vikings, that could portend a return to his previous level of production, which saw Thomas average 71.6 receiving yards per game and catch five touchdown passes in his first eight NFL games.
More News
-
Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Quiet game Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Active as expected in Week 9•
-
Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Lining up to play Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Game-time decision against Eagles•
-
Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Another limited practice•
-
Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Manages limited practice•