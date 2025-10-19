Thomas (shoulder) caught three of seven targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 35-7 loss to the Rams.

Despite the fact that the Jaguars were playing from behind pretty much the entire game, Thomas finished third on the team in targets behind Travis Hunter (8-101-1 on 14 targets) and Parker Washington (4-52-0 on 10 targets). Thomas checked in and out of the lineup in the second half due to what seemed to be multiple nagging injuries, and he was eventually removed completely due to an apparent right shoulder issue late in the fourth quarter. The second-year wideout will have the Jaguars' Week 8 bye to get healthy, but through seven games he sports a disappointing 27-365-1 line on 55 targets.