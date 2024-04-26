The Jaguars selected Thomas in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 23rd overall.

Jacksonville managed to trade back from 17 and still get the No. 4 receiver in the class in Thomas. With Calvin Ridley gone, a Brandon Aiyuk trade not materializing, and Gabe Davis checking in as the only free-agent addition at wideout, receiver was a need in Duval. Thomas comes to Jacksonville after a stellar junior season at LSU in which he led the nation in receiving touchdowns (17) and caught 68 of 89 targets for 1,177 yards (13.2 YPT). He's a lanky wideout at 6-foot-3, 209 pounds with blazing straight-line speed (4.33 40). It's worth noting that Thomas never had more than 361 yards in a season before his breakout, and that he played with a Heisman-winning quarterback and alongside Malik Nabers. Thomas fits nicely as a vertical option in this offense, but Davis, Christian Kirk and Evan Engram threaten his target ceiling for now. The LSU star could be explosive on a per-target basis as a rookie, but his viability in all fantasy formats will depend on just that, because a high catch volume appears unlikely with his profile.