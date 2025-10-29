default-cbs-image
Thomas (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Thomas practiced with a harness over his shoulder, apparently still dealing with discomfort after a Week 8 bye. It sounds like he's gearing up to play this Sunday in Las Vegas, but the injury could impact his performance even if it doesn't threaten his availability.

