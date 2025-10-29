Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Listed as limited Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.
Thomas practiced with a harness over his shoulder, apparently still dealing with discomfort after a Week 8 bye. It sounds like he's gearing up to play this Sunday in Las Vegas, but the injury could impact his performance even if it doesn't threaten his availability.
More News
-
Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Practicing with harness•
-
Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Limited role in Sunday's loss•
-
Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Starts clicking with Lawrence•
-
Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Team-high yardage total in win•
-
Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Leading receiver in win•
-
Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Provides splash play in win•