Thomas (ankle) practiced fully Thursday.

This past Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network indicated that Thomas -- who last played in Week 9 -- had a good chance to return to action in Week 13 versus the Titans, and the wideout's return to a full practice Thursday paves the way for that to occur. In the eight contests he's been available for, Thomas has recorded a 30-420-1 line on 60 targets, a pace down from his strong level of output in 2024, yet enough to make the Jaguars' top WR worthy of fantasy lineup consideration in his looming return to the lineup.