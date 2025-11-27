Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Logs full practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas (ankle) practiced fully Thursday.
This past Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network indicated that Thomas -- who last played in Week 9 -- had a good chance to return to action in Week 13 versus the Titans, and the wideout's return to a full practice Thursday paves the way for that to occur. In the eight contests he's been available for, Thomas has recorded a 30-420-1 line on 60 targets, a pace down from his strong level of output in 2024, yet enough to make the Jaguars' top WR worthy of fantasy lineup consideration in his looming return to the lineup.
More News
-
Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Remains limited at practice•
-
Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Good chance for Week 13 return•
-
Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Won't play Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Remains limited in practice•
-
Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Still limited at practice•
-
Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Sitting out second straight game•