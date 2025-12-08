Thomas recorded three catches on six targets for 87 yards in Sunday's 36-19 win over the Colts.

Jakobi Meyers led the Jaguars in targets, but Thomas delivered several big plays to pace Jacksonville in yardage. He made a particularly impressive one-handed catch down the right sideline late in the first quarter for a 39-yard gain -- his longest of the day. Thomas' other two catches went for 30 and 18 yards, giving him his highest yardage total since Week 6. While he's had a disappointing season, Thomas has a strong chance to remain on track heading into a favorable Week 15 matchup against the Jets.