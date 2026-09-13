Thomas is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Browns due to a shoulder injury.

Thomas reached a major milestone during Sunday's game, becoming the second-youngest player in Jaguars franchise history to surpass 2,000 career receiving yards after reeling in three receptions for 40 yards on three targets. However, Thomas may not be able to build on that total for the rest of the contest, as he headed to the locker room in the second quarter with trainers by his side, per John Shipley of SI.com. He'll get his shoulder examined further before the Jaguars decide if he's able to return.