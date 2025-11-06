Thomas (ankle) wasn't present for Thursday's practice, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Thomas also logged a 'DNP' on Wednesday, with the wideout's ankle issue now his only listed injury ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans. Adam Schefter of ESPN previously noted that Thomas -- who is reportedly dealing with a low-grade high ankle sprain -- has a chance to play this weekend, but for that to be possible, he'll likely need to practice in some capacity Friday.