Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Not practicing Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas (ankle) wasn't present for Thursday's practice, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Thomas also logged a 'DNP' on Wednesday, with the wideout's ankle issue now his only listed injury ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans. Adam Schefter of ESPN previously noted that Thomas -- who is reportedly dealing with a low-grade high ankle sprain -- has a chance to play this weekend, but for that to be possible, he'll likely need to practice in some capacity Friday.
