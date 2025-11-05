Thomas (left ankle/shoulder) wasn't spotted at practice Wednesday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Thomas, who had been managing a shoulder issue, is now dealing with what Adam Schefter of ESPN describes as a low-grade high ankle sprain. Per Schefter, the wideout has a chance to play Sunday against the Texans, but Wednesday's absence now gives Thomas two more opportunities to practice before the Jaguars' Week 10 injury designations are assigned. With Thomas banged up, Travis Hunter (knee) on IR, Dyami Brown having sustained a concussion this past Sunday, and Tim Patrick (groin) also injured, the Jaguars' WR depth is currently taxed, a situation the team addressed by trading for Jakobi Meyers on Tuesday.