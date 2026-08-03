Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Off to good start in camp

Thomas has followed up his impressive spring with a good start to training camp, according to Michael DiRocco of ESPN.

That's an assessment shared by Jamal St. Cyr of News4JAX, who noted that Thomas continues to stack good days, and came up with the catch of training camp during Monday morning's session. After seeing a dip in production in 2025 following his 87-1,282-10 line as rookie the year prior, the third-year pro profiles as a bounce-back candidate this coming season, while working alongside fellow WRs Parker Washington, Jakobi Meyers and Travis Hunter, provided he continues to build positive momentum as the summer rolls along.