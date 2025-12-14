Thomas caught four of seven targets for 66 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 48-20 win over the Jets. He also rushed once for five yards.

Thomas capped the opening drive with a four-yard touchdown catch. Trevor Lawrence threw four more touchdown passes, but each of those went to running backs. Jakobi Meyers had five more receiving yards than Thomas while tying for the team lead in targets, but both receivers have been productive the past couple games while catching passes from the locked-in Lawrence. Thomas will face a tough test in Week 16 against Patrick Surtain and the Broncos.