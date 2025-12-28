Thomas caught four of seven targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 23-17 win over the Colts.

Thomas tied Jakobi Meyers for third on the Jaguars in receiving yards behind Parker Washington (115) and Brenton Strange (54). Washington paced the team with 10 targets for the second consecutive game and Thomas was also out-targeted 9-7 by Meyers. Thomas has struggled to find consistency while working as part of a crowded pass-catching group in Jacksonville, though there could be plenty of production to go around in Week 18, when the 12-4 Jaguars can clinch the AFC South by beating the 3-13 Titans.