Jaguars coach Liam Coen said Monday that Thomas entered Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Bengals nursing a wrist injury, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Thomas wasn't listed on Jacksonville's injury report leading up to Sunday's loss, so his wrist injury could have been sustained over the weekend. An injury would somewhat explain Thomas' inefficiency versus Cincinnati, as he secured just four of 12 targets for 49 yards during the narrow loss and at times seemed to visibly shy away from contact. Coen said Thomas "knows he needs to have a great week of practice," per Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL 92.5 FM Jacksonville radio, so fantasy managers will need to monitor whether the Year 2 wideout is listed on Wednesday's first injury report of Week 3, ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Texans.