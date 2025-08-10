Thomas recorded one reception on two targets for eight yards in Saturday's 31-25 preseason loss to the Steelers.

Like most of Jacksonville's top skill-position players, Thomas played on the first offensive possession before sitting out the rest of the game. He accounted for Trevor Lawrence's first completion of the game, though his most noteworthy moment of the contest came four plays later when he was hit hard by Juan Thornhill while trying to make a catch. Thomas came away unscathed, and it remains to be seen if he'll suit up for any additional preseason contests.