Thomas recorded three receptions on five targets for 49 yards in Sunday's 41-7 win over the Titans.

Thomas was involved in the game early, earning three targets on the team's first four offensive possessions. However, he then exited the game to be evaluated for a concussion and missed nearly the entire second quarter. Jacksonville then pulled its starters early in the fourth quarter, meaning Thomas only played around half of the game. While that would explain his limited output, this was one of Thomas' more performances of late, marking only the third time in his last six matchups that he's topped 40 receiving yards. It was a very disappointing sophomore campaign for Thomas, as he ends the regular season with 707 receiving yards and only two touchdowns across 14 games.