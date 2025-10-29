Thomas wore a harness on his injured right shoulder during Wednesday's practice, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Thomas said he's "getting better and better, day by day," though his shoulder apparently remains an issue after a Week 8 bye, potentially impacting his efficacy if not his availability. He played into the fourth quarter during a Week 7 loss to the Rams, but he was visibly in pain on multiple occasions and finished with season lows for snap share (66 percent) and route share (69 percent). The Jaguars play at Las Vegas this Sunday, facing a Raiders defense that's given up the fifth-most PPR points per game (38.3) to wide receivers