Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Preparing to serve as vertical threat

The Jaguars envision Thomas serving as the 'X' receiver in their offense during the upcoming season, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

After an outstanding rookie campaign in which he put up a 87-1,282-10 receiving line on 133 targets over 17 contests, Thomas saw his production crater in Year 2 (48-707-2 line in 14 games). Though the Jacksonville offense took a step forward as a whole under first-year head coach Liam Coen, Thomas ended up sacrificing heavy target volume to Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington, who emerged as trusted weapons underneath and in the intermediate area for quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Wolfe notes that while the Jaguars value Thomas "a ton" and have no desire to trade him, the coaching staff learned last season that the wideout's strengths lie in using his blazing speed to run deep routes on the perimeter rather than taking contact on routes in the middle and shorter areas of the field. While that sort of role typically doesn't lend itself to consistently heavy target counts week to week, it's not one that's completely bereft of fantasy value. Wolfe cites Brandin Cooks -- whose tenure with the Rams overlapped with Coen's time as an assistant for the team -- as a player in a similar mold as Thomas who was able to turn in productive seasons on modest target volume while primarily serving as a vertical threat.