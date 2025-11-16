Thomas (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 11 clash against the Chargers, is not expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Thomas logged a trio of limited practice this week as he tries to return from the ankle injury he suffered Week 9 against Las Vegas. However, it appears he'll sit out a second straight contest in order to give the ankle more time to heal. That means Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers are likely to work as the Jaguars' top two wideouts, with Dyami Brown slated for the No. 3 role. Thomas' ability to practice three times in limited fashion this week suggests that he has at least a decent chance of returning in Week 12 versus Arizona.