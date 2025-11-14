default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Thomas (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Thomas' questionable designation comes on the heels of three consecutive limited practices. If he returns from a one-game absence Sunday, Thomas would likely jump right back into a leading role in a Jacksonville receiving corps that also features Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington and Dyami Brown.

More News