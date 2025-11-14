Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Questionable after limited practices
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Thomas' questionable designation comes on the heels of three consecutive limited practices. If he returns from a one-game absence Sunday, Thomas would likely jump right back into a leading role in a Jacksonville receiving corps that also features Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington and Dyami Brown.
More News
-
Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Another limited practice•
-
Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Limited in return to practice•
-
Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Expected to miss Sunday's game•
-
Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Not seen at practice Wednesday•