Thomas had two receptions (four targets) for 22 yards in Sunday's 28-23 loss to the Eagles.
Thomas saw his production take a hit in Week 9 following a pair of outings with 60-plus yards and a touchdown in each. The 2024 first-round selection has still been a strong fantasy asset with 35 receptions, 595 yards and five touchdowns through nine contests this season. Thomas will look to resume his scoring ways in next Sunday's matchup against Minnesota.
More News
-
Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Active as expected in Week 9•
-
Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Lining up to play Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Game-time decision against Eagles•
-
Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Another limited practice•
-
Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Manages limited practice•
-
Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Called day-to-day by coach•