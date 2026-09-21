Thomas brought in three of eight targets for 40 yards in the Jaguars' 20-13 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

Thomas' inefficient afternoon saw him mirror his same stat line from Week 1. The 2024 first-round pick's start to the new season has been somewhat worrisome considering he often underwhelmed in 2025 while playing in head coach Liam Coen's offense for the first time. Thomas should continue to see plenty of opportunity, but it remains to be seen how he'll fare against a second straight tough secondary in that of the Patriots during a Week 3 home matchup next Sunday.