Thomas caught 10 of 14 targets for 105 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 32-25 loss to the Jets.

Thomas has proven capable of overcoming mediocre quarterback play as a rookie, accounting for both of Mac Jones' touchdown passes in this latest Jacksonville loss. The 23rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft capped the opening drive with a three-yard touchdown catch and added a go-ahead 19-yard touchdown reception with 10:58 remaining in the fourth. Thomas topped 100 receiving yards for just the second time while posting the first multi-touchdown performance of his young career. He'll take a streak of four consecutive games with at least 76 receiving yards into a Week 16 trip to Vegas.