Thomas (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday.

In reference to Thomas' chances of returning to action Sunday against the the Titans, coach Liam Coen noted Wednesday that the Jaguars will take it "day-by-day" with the wideout, who last saw game action in Week 9, per Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL 92.5 FM Jacksonville. If Thomas remains out or is limited Sunday against the Titans, Tim Patrick would a candidate to log added Week 13 snaps alongside fellow WRs Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington.