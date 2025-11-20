Thomas (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Though Thomas has been on the field for five consecutive Jaguars practices, he's yet to advance beyond limited participation. With that in mind, Thomas may need to upgrade to full activity Friday to improve his chances of missing a third straight game this Sunday in Arizona. If Thomas is able to move past the ankle sprain and suit up this weekend, he could be in line for plenty of targets with Travis Hunter (knee) out for the season and with top tight end Brenton Strange (hip) uncertain to be activated from injured reserve prior to Sunday.