Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Ruled out for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans after not practicing this week.
With Thomas out, newcomer Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington and Dyami Brown are in line to lead the Jaguars' Week 10 WR corps, with Tim Patrick and Austin Trammell available to mix in. Thomas' next chance to see game action will occur Nov. 16 against the Chargers.
