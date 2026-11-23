Thomas caught one pass for an 18-yard touchdown on three targets in Sunday's 23-18 loss to the Giants.

Thomas' three targets were a distant fourth on the team, as Parker Washington (17), Jakobi Meyers (10) and Josh Cameron (seven) combined to see a combined 34 looks on Trevor Lawrence's 47 pass attempts. Thomas ran 32 routes, 14 more than Cameron as the Jaguars' nominal WR3, but the former hasn't been seeing meaningful target volume for months. After drawing nine targets in Week 2, Thomas has averaged 2.1 targets per game over his last eight contests. He's well off the fantasy radar while Washington and Meyers are healthy.