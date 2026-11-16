Thomas caught three of four targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 40-23 win over the Titans.

The three catches tied his season high, while the four targets represented his biggest volume since Week 2. The Jaguars' decision not to deal Thomas at the trade deadline remains a curious one, as the third-year wideout simply doesn't have a significant role in Liam Coen's offense and might not even step into one if someone like Parker Washington got injured -- Josh Cameron was more productive Sunday on three targets and caught one of Trevor Lawrence's three TDs. Thomas will take a 13-146-2 line on 26 targets over nine games into a Week 11 tilt against the Giants.