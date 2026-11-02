Thomas caught one of two targets for a 12-yard touchdown in Sunday's 42-7 win over the Colts.

Thomas got the scoring started against Indianapolis, securing a red-zone touchdown with 5:30 left in the opening quarter. With the Jaguars throttling the Colts, Trevor Lawrence dropped back just 17 times all afternoon. On 17 pass attempts between Lawrence (14) and Quinn Ewers (three), 11 different Jaguars drew at least one target. Through seven games this season, Thomas has 10 catches for 117 yards and two touchdowns on 22 targets. A low catch rate and diminished snaps have led to Thomas' name being circulated in trade rumors 10 days ahead of the trade deadline.