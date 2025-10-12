Thomas secured eight of 10 targets for 90 yards and a touchdown in the Jaguars' 20-12 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

Thomas led the Jaguars' pass catchers across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets, one-upping the then season-best 80-yard effort he'd posted against the Chiefs on Monday night. The second-year wideout also scored his long-awaited first touchdown of the campaign via a 21-yard grab late in the first quarter that opened the scoring on the afternoon. Thomas has started to find some equilibrium in his production over the last three games, and he'll aim to extend the momentum in a Week 7 matchup against the Rams in London.