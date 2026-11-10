The Jaguars have relayed to inquiring teams that they intend to keep Thomas through Tuesday's trade deadline, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

After sending out a first-round pick, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick Monday in separate deals to bring in defenders Jordan Davis, Jessie Bates and Davon Godchaux, the Jaguars likely could have recouped some of that draft capital if they had opted to move Thomas. Instead, Fowler indicates that the Jaguars plan to keep the rest of their roster intact ahead of the deadline, which will result in Thomas sticking around. Rather than operating as the high-volume target earner he was during his banner 2024 rookie campaign, Thomas looks like he'll continue to serve mainly as a vertical threat who frees up opportunities in the short and intermediate areas for other pass catchers. Thomas has drawn three or fewer targets in six straight games, producing a weak 4-37-2 receiving line during that stretch.