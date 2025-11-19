Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Still limited at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Thomas was also limited at practice last week before being listed as questionable for this past Sunday's win over the Chargers, a game that the wideout was inactive for. Thomas -- who last saw game action in Week 9 -- now has two more chances to practice fully ahead of this weekend's game against the Cardinals. In his absence versus Los Angeles, Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington and Tim Patrick headed Jacksonville's Week 11 wideout corps.
