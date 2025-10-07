Thomas secured four of six targets for 80 yards in the Jaguars' 31-28 win over the Chiefs on Monday night.

Thomas finished as the Jaguars' leader in receptions, receiving yards and targets, holding the top spot in the middle category for the second consecutive week. His final catch of the night was the most critical, as he recorded a 33-yard grab on Jacksonville's game-winning drive and then drew a pass interference penalty that wiped out an interception four plays later. Thomas' yardage tally was also a new season high for the second-year wideout, who's yet to have his first true breakout effort in head coach Liam Coen's offense but has put together his two best all-around performances this season in the last pair of contests. Thomas will take a 16-244-0 line into a Week 6 home matchup against a Seahawks squad that just conceded a 163-yard, one-touchdown day to the Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka on Sunday.