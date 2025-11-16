Thomas (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, is not expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Thomas logged a trio of limited practices this week as he tries to return from the ankle injury he suffered in a Week 9 win over Las Vegas. Despite the step forward in practice activity from the week before, Thomas still looks poised to miss a second straight contest to give his ankle more time to heal. Assuming Thomas is inactive, Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers are likely to work as the Jaguars' top two wideouts, with Dyami Brown slated for the No. 3 role. Thomas' ability to practice three times in limited fashion this week suggests that he has at least a decent chance of returning in Week 12 versus Arizona on Nov. 23.