Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Won't play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Though Thomas was able to practice in a limited fashion this week, he'll still miss his third straight game. In his continued absence this weekend, Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington and Tim Patrick are in line to lead Jacksonville's Week 12 WR corps. Thomas' next chance to see game action will be Nov. 30 against the Titans.
More News
-
Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Remains limited in practice•
-
Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Still limited at practice•
-
Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Sitting out second straight game•
-
Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Questionable after limited practices•
-
Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Another limited practice•