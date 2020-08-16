Miller signed a contract with the Jaguars on Saturday.
Miller last played in 2015, but he started 47 games over five years with the 49ers. The 33-year-old is making a comeback with hopes of securing a roster spot with the Jags. If he earns the job, he'll mainly pave the way for Leonard Fournette and Chris Thompson.
