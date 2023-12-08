Beathard (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Browns, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Beathard's injury to his non-throwing shoulder won't hamper his availability, but the backup may not be needed Sunday in Cleveland. Trevor Lawrence (ankle) has looked better than anticipated in practice after being replaced by Beathard in the fourth quarter of Monday's loss to the Bengals, and if Lawrence is healthy enough to play, Beathard would be relegated to the bench.