Beathard took full reps with the first-team offense at Wednesday's practice while Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) sat out the session, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Lawrence made a swift recovery from a concussion suffered Week 15 to make himself available for this past Sunday's 30-12 loss to the Buccaneers, but he missed the final 15 minutes of the game after sustaining an AC joint sprain to his throwing shoulder late in the third quarter. Beathard came off the bench for his fifth appearance of the season and directed the offense for Jacksonville's final three possessions, completing 11 of 15 pass attempts for 94 yards and a touchdown while adding six yards on one carry. On Tuesday, head coach Doug Pederson wasn't willing to speculate whether Lawrence will be able to play this Sunday against the Panthers, so the franchise signal-caller's activity in practices the next two days -- or lack thereof -- could dictate his status. Beathard would draw the Week 17 start if Lawrence can't go, while the newly signed Matt Barkley would serve as the backup quarterback.