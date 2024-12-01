Beathard (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Beathard served as the Jaguars' backup quarterback for the last two games behind Mac Jones due to Trevor Lawrence being sidelined with an AC joint sprain in his non-throwing shoulder. However, with Lawrence returning Sunday, Jones will be the No. 2 quarterback while Beathard serves in an emergency role. As the emergency quarterback, Beathard would only see the field if both Lawrence and Jones were to be knocked out of the game due to injury.