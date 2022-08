Beathard (groin) was cleared to practice Sunday according to head coach Doug Pederson, Mark Long of the Associated Press reports.

Beathard was carted off the field during an early June minicamp practice, and has been out or limited since. The 28-year-old was considered the favorite to back up Trevor Lawrence, and he'll now work to regain any lost ground to Jake Luton and Kyle Sloter on those expectations, if any.