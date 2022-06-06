Beathard was loaded onto a car and brought to the locker room after apparently sustaining an injury at practice Monday, Mark Long of the Associated Press reports.
It's unclear what exactly the injury is or when the Jaguars can reasonably expect Beathard to return, but it's a situation worth monitoring considering Beathard was the primary backup to Trevor Lawrence in 2021 and the favorite to retain that position in 2022.
