Beathard (groin) is expected to be fine for training camp, Eugene Frenette of the Florida Times-Union reports.
Beathard was carted off the practice field with a groin injury Monday, but the issue isn't expected to be serious. Assuming he's ready to play by training camp, the 28-year-old is the frontrunner to serve as Trevor Lawrence's primary backup this year.
More News
-
Jaguars' C.J. Beathard: Expected to avoid surgery•
-
Jaguars' C.J. Beathard: Suffers groin injury•
-
Jaguars' C.J. Beathard: Gets hurt during practice•
-
Jaguars' C.J. Beathard: Activated off reserve/COVID-19 list•
-
Jaguars' C.J. Beathard: Sent to COVID list•
-
Jaguars' C.J. Beathard: Entrenched as top backup•