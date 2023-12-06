Beathard (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Trevor Lawrence, meanwhile, predictably was a non-participant just two days after suffering a high ankle sprain, though he seemed in good spirits when he met with the media and hasn't been ruled out for Sunday's game against Cleveland. It looked like Beathard hurt his wrist after replacing Lawrence in Sunday's eventual overtime loss to the Bengals, but it turns out it's a shoulder injury that has the backup QB listed on Jacksonville's Week 14 injury report. Beathard won't have the full complement of weapons if he ends up starting, as Christian Kirk is expected to miss multiple weeks -- and possibly the rest of the season -- after suffering a core muscle injury Monday night.